CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP, MD, CELEBRATING THE WISDOM OF MENOPAUSE (PART 1 OF 2)

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If your body could speak, what would it be telling you? World renowned, New York Times Bestselling author Christiane Northrup, MD, has spent her life as an advocate for women’s health and wellness. She practiced as an OB/GYN physician for 25 years. Now she is a respected speaker. Dr. Northrup will share how our body holds wisdom, even after menopause.
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