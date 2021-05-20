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CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP, MD, CELEBRATING THE WISDOM OF MENOPAUSE (PART 1 OF 2)
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38 views • May 20, 2021
Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom



If your body could speak, what would it be telling you? World renowned, New York Times Bestselling author Christiane Northrup, MD, has spent her life as an advocate for women’s health and wellness. She practiced as an OB/GYN physician for 25 years. Now she is a respected speaker. Dr. Northrup will share how our body holds wisdom, even after menopause.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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