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Reflections of a Canadian Tax Refugee | David Skarica
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71 views • April 28, 2022
David Skarica, founder and editor of Addicted to Profits, is a self-described tax refugee who relocated to the Bahamas from Canada in 2005. David believes that the stock market will be in a bust phase for the next six to 12 months, and he discusses opportunities for investors to make significant profits.
Chairman Leo Hathaway of Golden Shield Resources (CSE: GSRI) announces the initial drill results for Toucan Creek, one of eight prospects at the company’s flagship Marudi Mountain gold project in southwestern Guyana, adjacent to their current drill program in Mazoa Hill.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/reflections-of-a-canadian-tax-refugee/
Chairman Leo Hathaway of Golden Shield Resources (CSE: GSRI) announces the initial drill results for Toucan Creek, one of eight prospects at the company’s flagship Marudi Mountain gold project in southwestern Guyana, adjacent to their current drill program in Mazoa Hill.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/reflections-of-a-canadian-tax-refugee/
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