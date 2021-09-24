EP 2626-6PM LESS THAN 24HRS!  THE WORLD WILL CHANGE DRAMATICALLY REGARDLESS OF AZ DE-CERTIFICATION 

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The following is a legal opinion submitted to Sen. Wendy Rogers by attorney Matt DePerno, in response to the opinion published by the Arizona Senate lawyer who incorrectly declared that the Senate could not decertify the election.
“In light of the Behringer Memo, we ask again whether a State Legislature can recall the state electors or decertify a national election upon proof of fraud in the election? After again considering the constitutional authority of the State Legislature, the Constitution itself, and U.S. Supreme Court authority and precedent, the answer is definitively ‘Yes.’“
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18835
Special Guest: Garland Favorito co-founded Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia (VoterGA). VoterGA is a nonpartisan, non-profit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to restoring the integrity of Georgia elections through verifiable, auditable and recount-capable voting. Garland is a career Information Technology (IT) professional with over 40 years of in-depth experience and over 17 years of volunteer research into electronic voting systems. He also serves as a volunteer Elections Director for the Constitution Party of Georgia.
https://voterga.org/ https://www.facebook.com/garland.favorito
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