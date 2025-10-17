MASSIVE Israeli 20 strikes on South Lebanon turn night into day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Terrifying flash of MASSIVE Israeli strikes on South Lebanon turn night into day (video from yesterday, last night)
❗️One of the most brutal Israeli strikes since ceasefire ravage South Lebanon
More than 20 strikes in minutes
Massive fiery blasts look like nuclear apocalypse
Footage: Marwa Osman (1st clip, this one), Bintjbeil (2nd clip uploading)
Adding: (same of rhetoric BS again:
IDF CONFIRMS its latest Lebanon bombing
Again, claims all targets ‘terror infrastructure of terror org. Hezbollah’