© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jaguar Media ~ Dr Jill: The Best Way to Protect Yourself From 5G EMF Radiation - 6 November 2021
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
147 views • November 20, 2021
Hi kings! Hi everyone!
Welcome back to Jaguar Media's health segment. In this stream, I will be covering an article on 5G and EMFs and how to protect yourself from radiation. A link is in the description down below.
Dr Jill. 19 March 2021. https://www.jillcarnahan.com/2021/03/19/the-best-way-to-protect-yourself-from-5g-emf-radiation/?fbclid=IwAR3DBvYFjb3PQi0tT8sjlOmM7ufBLE48cc6U6hhQrCFoX7kRAy2Dqduyd0k
Disclaimer: The following article is not intended to replace your relationship with health practitioners and other health advice. Nor is the article claiming to be a peer-reviewed scientific study. Please consult with health practitioners for further advice.
~ Jaguar Media ~
Welcome back to Jaguar Media's health segment. In this stream, I will be covering an article on 5G and EMFs and how to protect yourself from radiation. A link is in the description down below.
Dr Jill. 19 March 2021. https://www.jillcarnahan.com/2021/03/19/the-best-way-to-protect-yourself-from-5g-emf-radiation/?fbclid=IwAR3DBvYFjb3PQi0tT8sjlOmM7ufBLE48cc6U6hhQrCFoX7kRAy2Dqduyd0k
Disclaimer: The following article is not intended to replace your relationship with health practitioners and other health advice. Nor is the article claiming to be a peer-reviewed scientific study. Please consult with health practitioners for further advice.
~ Jaguar Media ~
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.