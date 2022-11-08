Court: Death by Corona Vaccination Is Like Death by Suicide!

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https://gnews.org/articles/512953
Summary：07/22/2022 KLA TV: The scandalous verdict of a court: Taking a lethal risk like the Covid-19 vaccination is legally to be considered as suicide, because the harmlessness of the vaccination is not given. If, according to the court, voluntary vaccination is to be considered suicide, what would a state-mandated mandatory vaccination be?