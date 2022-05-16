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Ep. 700 – School Tries To Convince 12-Year-Old She’s Transgender At Afterschool GSA Club
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211 views • May 16, 2022
On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start with a mother who says her 12-year-old daughter was invited to attend an after school club that tried to convince her she was transgender, and that she shouldn’t say anything about the club to her parents.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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