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The Matt Mettler Podcast Ep233
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10 views • February 09, 2021
Welcome! In this One: Music Class: The Who - Eminence Front, Fires and wind in the Metro Area today, We went to the Airplane restaurant in Colorado Springs, Paris Hilton talking about the Provo Canyon School, Political Correctness is a plague on us all, Joe won & Covid's Done, The Mask order here Expired on the 4th, What do they teach kids these days?, I'm so incredibly thankful, All this and so much more! Join Me!
You can now Support the Channel on CashApp! user: $Sp1der44
Music Class: The Who - Eminence Front - https://youtu.be/rx6Zgz0TZuA
-------- around the Internet -------------
Paris Hilton Provo Canyon School: https://youtu.be/DbhmeyvMEPM
Americans are hella misinformed / Can't do Math:
https://news.gallup.com/poll/259571/americans-greatly-overestimate-gay-population.aspx
https://www.gaytravel.com/gay-blog/lgbt-population-statistics
Thomas Sowell on Black History MYTHS Promoted by the Left: https://youtu.be/CDltQlrU5nE
Joe Won Covid's Done: https://kdvr.com/news/coronavirus/watch-gov-polis-to-address-covid-19-in-colorado-at-1245-p-m/
https://kdvr.com/news/coronavirus/what-are-the-rules-for-level-yellow-on-colorados-covid-19-dial/
You can now Support the Channel on CashApp! user: $Sp1der44
Music Class: The Who - Eminence Front - https://youtu.be/rx6Zgz0TZuA
-------- around the Internet -------------
Paris Hilton Provo Canyon School: https://youtu.be/DbhmeyvMEPM
Americans are hella misinformed / Can't do Math:
https://news.gallup.com/poll/259571/americans-greatly-overestimate-gay-population.aspx
https://www.gaytravel.com/gay-blog/lgbt-population-statistics
Thomas Sowell on Black History MYTHS Promoted by the Left: https://youtu.be/CDltQlrU5nE
Joe Won Covid's Done: https://kdvr.com/news/coronavirus/watch-gov-polis-to-address-covid-19-in-colorado-at-1245-p-m/
https://kdvr.com/news/coronavirus/what-are-the-rules-for-level-yellow-on-colorados-covid-19-dial/
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