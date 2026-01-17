MEX: US bombs the world, but can’t bomb its own drug epidemic - Mexico's president, Sheinbaum

US bombs the world — but can’t bomb its own drug epidemic

Mexico’s president just said the quiet part out loud: the drug problem isn’t only south of the border.

💬 “They also have a part to play,” Claudia Sheinbaum said, pointing to a full-blown US consumption crisis, especially among American youth.

Translation:

💵 The demand is in the United States.

💉 The addicts are in the United States.

⚠️ The crisis is in the United States.

But instead of treating addiction as a public-health disaster at home, Washington prefers the familiar routine:

👉 bomb other countries

👉 lecture neighbors

👉 call it “law enforcement”

Trump is always ready to drop missiles abroad — Iran, Syria, Venezuela — anywhere but American streets, American cartels, American dealers.