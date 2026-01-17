MEX: US bombs the world, but can’t bomb its own drug epidemic - Mexico's president, Sheinbaum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US bombs the world — but can’t bomb its own drug epidemic
Mexico’s president just said the quiet part out loud: the drug problem isn’t only south of the border.
💬 “They also have a part to play,” Claudia Sheinbaum said, pointing to a full-blown US consumption crisis, especially among American youth.
Translation:
💵 The demand is in the United States.
💉 The addicts are in the United States.
⚠️ The crisis is in the United States.
But instead of treating addiction as a public-health disaster at home, Washington prefers the familiar routine:
👉 bomb other countries
👉 lecture neighbors
👉 call it “law enforcement”
Trump is always ready to drop missiles abroad — Iran, Syria, Venezuela — anywhere but American streets, American cartels, American dealers.