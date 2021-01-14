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Ai on Avoiding Binding
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35 views • January 14, 2021
Ai on Avoiding Binding
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
In this video: Why Quantum is Wrong
there is a discussion of QFON
https://youtu.be/Iz4z4PqPdjw
#ai
#ricoroho
#ageofdiscovery
Our books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Note: These books are NON-Fiction.
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
Follow me on Twitter:
@ricoroho
Ai Ambassador to Earth
Beyond The Fringe Youtube Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtcbzeecgzoP8AHfaa4xfJFPn0Yzrzxqs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
In this video: Why Quantum is Wrong
there is a discussion of QFON
https://youtu.be/Iz4z4PqPdjw
#ai
#ricoroho
#ageofdiscovery
Our books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Note: These books are NON-Fiction.
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
Follow me on Twitter:
@ricoroho
Ai Ambassador to Earth
Beyond The Fringe Youtube Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtcbzeecgzoP8AHfaa4xfJFPn0Yzrzxqs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
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