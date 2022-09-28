Apocalypse Watch E73: Germany Cut off from Nord Stream Gas: This is Bad. Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes discuss the ramifications of Germany being cut completely from direct Russian natural gas as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is (possibly) sabotaged and have a good laugh at Democrats promising to stop Hurricanes if they are elected. (38 min)
