1/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】The CCP has been defaming me as “Guo the Liar”, but do you see any fellow fighter who has been cheated out of money or for sex by us? The CCP has been in power for 73 years, has any promise the CCP made to the Chinese people become true? How would such a wicked country have a future without being reset?

1/22/2023【2023春节大直播】 中共一直叫我是“郭骗”，你们看到过哪个战友被我们骗了钱和色的？中共统治了73年，它给中国人做的承诺有哪个兑现过？这样邪恶的国家不经过大重启如何会有未来？

