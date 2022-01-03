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Baptize People with God's Spirit
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20 views • January 03, 2022
In this surprising snippet from the Bible Paul puts water baptism in its proper place.
Click here to view a longer video called "Baptism and the Holy Spirit": https://bit.ly/3FADQO1
For inquiries please email: [email protected]
Click here to view a longer video called "Baptism and the Holy Spirit": https://bit.ly/3FADQO1
For inquiries please email: [email protected]
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