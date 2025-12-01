BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rhapsody of Fire - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2140
Rhapsody of Fire - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2140
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
3 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
Premieres 12/03/25, 05:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the symphonic power metal band, Rhapsody of Fire, while on the Challenge The Wind & Dawn of Victory 25 Years Celebration North America Tour with Enforcer, Striker, and Witherfall. Rhapsody of Fire is currently supporting their newest album, Challenge The Wind.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - September 18, 2025

Location - The Forge in Joliet, IL


KEEP UP WITH RHAPSODY OF FIRE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/rhapsodyoffire

Instagram - https://instagram.com/rhapsodyoffireofficial

Twitter - https://twitter.com/_rhapsodyoffire


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Intro

00:38 Skip Intro

00:56 Driver's Area

01:20 Front Lounge

03:24 Kitchen

05:31 Bathroom

06:11 Bunks

07:12 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busbus invadersrhapsody of firerhapsody of fire digital tour busrhapsody of fire tour busrhapsody of fire interviewrhapsody of fire bandrhapsody of fire musicalex staropoliroberto de michelialessandro salagiacomo volipaolo marchesichrhapsody of fire symphonic power metalrhapsody of fire power metalrhapsody of fire metalrhapsody of fire neoclassical metalrhapsody of fire symphonic metalrhapsody of fire bus invaders
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:38Skip Intro

00:56Driver's Area

01:20Front Lounge

03:24Kitchen

05:31Bathroom

06:11Bunks

07:12Back Lounge

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy