Rhapsody of Fire - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2140

On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the symphonic power metal band, Rhapsody of Fire, while on the Challenge The Wind & Dawn of Victory 25 Years Celebration North America Tour with Enforcer, Striker, and Witherfall. Rhapsody of Fire is currently supporting their newest album, Challenge The Wind.





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - September 18, 2025

Location - The Forge in Joliet, IL





KEEP UP WITH RHAPSODY OF FIRE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/rhapsodyoffire

Instagram - https://instagram.com/rhapsodyoffireofficial

Twitter - https://twitter.com/_rhapsodyoffire





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Intro

00:38 Skip Intro

00:56 Driver's Area

01:20 Front Lounge

03:24 Kitchen

05:31 Bathroom

06:11 Bunks

07:12 Back Lounge





