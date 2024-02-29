Jabalia hunger Palestinian families are surviving on one meal a day (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
Hunger is worsening in northern Gaza.
Most Palestinian families there eat once a day – at most.
The north of the strip has seen just a trickle of humanitarian aid this year.
In Jabalia, finding food is a daily fight for survival.
Al Jazeera’s Dmitry Medvedenko reports.
