Jabalia hunger Palestinian families are surviving on one meal a day (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/3y5SOsJV9k8?si=uoofNN6elHNBq7jD

29 Feb 2024 #Palestine #Gaza #Israel

Hunger is worsening in northern Gaza.

Most Palestinian families there eat once a day – at most.

The north of the strip has seen just a trickle of humanitarian aid this year.

In Jabalia, finding food is a daily fight for survival.


Al Jazeera’s Dmitry Medvedenko reports.


