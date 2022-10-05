The combination of these 3 things changes everything!

Wondering how to keep going through it all? Is there an end in sight? Is there something you can do today to feel better?

The good news is that while things are not very smooth right now, you still have the power to be calm and feel strong through it all.

There are 3 areas, that if you focus on them, can and will change everything for you.

My guest today is Lance Schuttler.

Lance graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in Health Science and is the CEO and owner of Ascent Nutrition, a unique holistic nutrition company.

He is also a Contributing Health and Wellness Writer at The Epoch Times.

His work also includes the topics of regenerative agriculture, resource-based economies and quantum technologies.

He is a facilitator and collaborator of big ideas, visions and projects that spark creative and healing solutions in our world.

https://www.renegademedianews.com

https://goascentnutrition.com