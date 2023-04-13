Examining Rome's "slightly altered" Commandments

For many of our poor remaining Catholic friends who are yet not able to see how they've been drawn into a system of false devotion of the God of the Bible, we offer another short sampling of how millions have been cheated out of the real hope in their Bibles.
Note to my followers,
Brighteon has pulled many of my more recent video's view numbers, so we may have lost Brighteon . Just fyi for now.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.