Examining Rome's "slightly altered" Commandments
Biblical Solution
Published Yesterday

For many of our poor remaining Catholic friends who are yet not able to see how they've been drawn into a system of false devotion of the God of the Bible, we offer another short sampling of how millions have been cheated out of the real hope in their Bibles.

Note to my followers,

Brighteon has pulled many of my more recent video's view numbers, so we may have lost Brighteon . Just fyi for now.

Keywords
off the gridcome out of herbiblical governancebe ye separate

