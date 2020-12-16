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[Dec 16, 2020] Are Flat-Earthers Being Serious? 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐒𝐄𝐗𝐘 show with Devina Kaur & David Weiss [SEXY BRILLIANT with The Devina Kaur]
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42 views • April 02, 2021
Welcome to the 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐒𝐄𝐗𝐘 show with Devina Kaur and guest David Weiss
Today we interview David Weiss From the Flat Earth Podcast
David Weiss is a researcher and an international speaker.
At Sexy Brilliant non profit foundation our intention is to inspire, awaken and create global leaders using the Sexy Brilliant philosophy!
Discover sacred wisdom and the benefits of self-leadership with your host, author of “Too Fat Too Loud Too Ambitious” and founder of Sexy Brilliant Global Revolution, Devina Kaur
Connect with DrSharnael Wolverton Sehon
Additionally, please connect with #DevinaKaur on all social media and our emails via:
@TheDevinaKaur : https://twitter.com/TheDevinaKaur
@TheDevinaKaur : https://www.instagram.com/thedevinakaur
@TheDevinaKaur : https://www.facebook.com/TheDevinaKaur/
@TheDevinaKaur : https://www.linkedin.com/in/thedevinakaur
@TheDevinaKaur : https://soundcloud.com/thedevinakaur
@TheDevinaKaur : Telegram Channel: https://t.me/SexyBrilliant
@TheDevinaKaur : sexybrilliant
@TheDevinaKaur : http://youtube.com/c/SexyBrilliant
@TheDevinaKaur : Newsletter- www.SexyBrilliant.org
Devina Kaur is the best selling author of
Too Fat Too Loud Too Ambitious a spiritual self-help workbook.
Please read Too Fat Too Loud Too Ambitious by Devina Kaur : https://www.amazon.ca/TOO-FAT-LOUD-AMBITIOUS-BRILLIANT-ebook/dp/B086JC9H2W
Please read a sample chapter for FREE on our website:
www.TooFatTooLoudTooAmbitious.com
Thanks
We value your time immensely & appreciate your shares, comments & feedback.
Your purchases & donations support the Sexy Brilliant foundation, a non-profit dedicated to removing toxic shame and raising human consciousness.
Please discover our fantastic ‘behind-the-scenes’ content on SexyBrilliant.org
PS -
Every thought about volunteering at Sexy Brilliant™️ Foundation?
Come join us on our website as we need your help to help others, head to www.SexyBrilliant.org
And as always,
Our show is sponsored by SexyBrilliant.org non profit foundation to remove toxic shame and raise human consciousness and we appreciate all your shares, comments & feedback!🙏🏼
Namaste
#DevinaKaur #SexyBrilliant #DavidWeiss
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Today we interview David Weiss From the Flat Earth Podcast
David Weiss is a researcher and an international speaker.
At Sexy Brilliant non profit foundation our intention is to inspire, awaken and create global leaders using the Sexy Brilliant philosophy!
Discover sacred wisdom and the benefits of self-leadership with your host, author of “Too Fat Too Loud Too Ambitious” and founder of Sexy Brilliant Global Revolution, Devina Kaur
Connect with DrSharnael Wolverton Sehon
Additionally, please connect with #DevinaKaur on all social media and our emails via:
@TheDevinaKaur : https://twitter.com/TheDevinaKaur
@TheDevinaKaur : https://www.instagram.com/thedevinakaur
@TheDevinaKaur : https://www.facebook.com/TheDevinaKaur/
@TheDevinaKaur : https://www.linkedin.com/in/thedevinakaur
@TheDevinaKaur : https://soundcloud.com/thedevinakaur
@TheDevinaKaur : Telegram Channel: https://t.me/SexyBrilliant
@TheDevinaKaur : sexybrilliant
@TheDevinaKaur : http://youtube.com/c/SexyBrilliant
@TheDevinaKaur : Newsletter- www.SexyBrilliant.org
Devina Kaur is the best selling author of
Too Fat Too Loud Too Ambitious a spiritual self-help workbook.
Please read Too Fat Too Loud Too Ambitious by Devina Kaur : https://www.amazon.ca/TOO-FAT-LOUD-AMBITIOUS-BRILLIANT-ebook/dp/B086JC9H2W
Please read a sample chapter for FREE on our website:
www.TooFatTooLoudTooAmbitious.com
Thanks
We value your time immensely & appreciate your shares, comments & feedback.
Your purchases & donations support the Sexy Brilliant foundation, a non-profit dedicated to removing toxic shame and raising human consciousness.
Please discover our fantastic ‘behind-the-scenes’ content on SexyBrilliant.org
PS -
Every thought about volunteering at Sexy Brilliant™️ Foundation?
Come join us on our website as we need your help to help others, head to www.SexyBrilliant.org
And as always,
Our show is sponsored by SexyBrilliant.org non profit foundation to remove toxic shame and raise human consciousness and we appreciate all your shares, comments & feedback!🙏🏼
Namaste
#DevinaKaur #SexyBrilliant #DavidWeiss
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Keywords
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