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Ammon Bundy how will we get our rights back
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50 views • January 13, 2022
Ammon Bundy explains how rights are preserved. You have to claim them, use them, and defend them. Now running for Governor of Idaho.
This was extracted from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-FudSgd0fs
This Courtesy of http://OFRsummary.com/
This was extracted from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-FudSgd0fs
This Courtesy of http://OFRsummary.com/
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