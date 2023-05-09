BANK HOLIDAY COMING? "The Public Is Waking Up" | Mike Maloney

It seems that the ‘Ponzi-scheme’ nature of the modern banking system is starting to become common knowledge… Join Mike Maloney in today’s must-watch update as he explains why he thinks we are on a path to something bigger than 2008, and why gold is starting to see the headlines.
