Prophecy 39 - "ANOINTED HOLY EAGLES, COME FORTH! "Fight against the attacks of the unholy vultures." "I have hidden you safely away from this world's eyes, away from the church systems."
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
107 views • 9 months ago

this is a mirrored video

Please visit YAH'S Own Ministry

https://amightywind.com/home.html


And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:


https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred




You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:




https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html




Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.




You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994




You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!




If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw




In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu




AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc




To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva




https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
