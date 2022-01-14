What's The Difference Between Democracy & Mobocracy

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Democracy is a word that never appears in America's founding documents. America was founded as "the land of the free." People fled persecution, from all over the world, to reach America for freedom. America wasn't founded to vote for yourself other people's stuff, or to vote for yourself special privileges from the government. It was Liberty that was sacred; not democracy.