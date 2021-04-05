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VR Interview with Mary Holland Esq.
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90 views • April 05, 2021
Vaccines Revealed COVID interviews Mary Holland Esq. with the general council of Children’s Health Defense.
Learn more about the COVID vaccine looking from the angle of the vaccines, the law and your individual rights.
You can visit vrevealed.com and purchase the entire 9 part series full of valuable information from doctors and scientists on COVID and the new “vaccines”.
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes. Entertainment from it's viewing is NOT allowed*
Learn more about the COVID vaccine looking from the angle of the vaccines, the law and your individual rights.
You can visit vrevealed.com and purchase the entire 9 part series full of valuable information from doctors and scientists on COVID and the new “vaccines”.
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes. Entertainment from it's viewing is NOT allowed*
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