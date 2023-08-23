ReAwaken America Tour Call in Show Continues As We Head to Las Vegas

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

**********************************

Request Tickets to the Las Vegas, NV - Aug. 25th & 26th - ReAwaken Tour

Request Tickets to the Miami, FL - Oct. 13th & 14th - ReAwaken Tour

Request Tickets to the Turale, CA (By Fresno) - Dec. 15th & 16th - ReAwaken Tour

Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/

