© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California Wild Fires Are Being Caused By DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons) Here's PROOF! {MIRROR}
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
1376 views • September 11, 2020
THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE THIS! It's #WEATHERWARFARE in California. We've already lost 2 MILLION acres in the state.
This video comes from Mike Morales on Youtube. You can see the original here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgBqy-5YGs0
It's amazing what they are doing to us. This is truly orchestrated as Mike points out. You can see the satellite images show the laser lines of heat beamed across the entire state.
There is even a huge explosion caused by what looks like a UFO... yes. What for the black "dot" that moves over a fire and then suddenly that fire explodes with a huge plume of smoke.
We are under attack by other Americans and the entities behind them trying to control us all!
If you haven't already... Prepare You DIY SANCTUARY Now - https://bit.ly/3k9VHjb
*******************************************************
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life coaching for men: [email protected]
This video comes from Mike Morales on Youtube. You can see the original here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgBqy-5YGs0
It's amazing what they are doing to us. This is truly orchestrated as Mike points out. You can see the satellite images show the laser lines of heat beamed across the entire state.
There is even a huge explosion caused by what looks like a UFO... yes. What for the black "dot" that moves over a fire and then suddenly that fire explodes with a huge plume of smoke.
We are under attack by other Americans and the entities behind them trying to control us all!
If you haven't already... Prepare You DIY SANCTUARY Now - https://bit.ly/3k9VHjb
*******************************************************
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life coaching for men: [email protected]
Keywords
global warmingdirected energy weaponsdewparis climate accordclimate change hoaxgreta thunbergclimate change vs climate cycleis the climate hoax realclimate change protestorsclimate cyclesice ageswarming phase for earthgaia is dyinghow to change climate changescience on climate changeis climate change realwhat do spirits say about climate changeasmr climate changewhat do scientists say on climatenasa and climate changetrump climate hoaxepa climate changecalifornia wild firesdew in california2 million acres lost
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.