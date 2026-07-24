The Science and Therapeutic Benefits of Lucid Dreaming, an interview with Robert Waggoner

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Lucid dreaming continues to draw interest from researchers exploring its potential connection to emotional well-being, nightmare management, and self-awareness. While studies are ongoing, the ability to recognize and engage with dreams has inspired new conversations about the mind and personal growth. What does the science say, and how are these ideas being explored today? Watch the latest interview for a deeper discussion on the research, experiences, and possibilities surrounding lucid dreaming.
#SleepScience #MentalWellness #SelfDiscovery #DreamResearch #PersonalGrowth
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