Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AA_IB_328_Baggage_Disposal
channel image
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
126 Subscribers
26 views
Published 16 hours ago

Tonight I will discuss the importance of letting go of the emotional baggage destroying you. We delve into where we picked up the baggage and how to put it down.

#Relationships #Family #Baggage #Holidays #Christmas #PersonalGrowth #Devices #AnomicAge #JohnAge

Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url


▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage


▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage


▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/


▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1


▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast


▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8


▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1


▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1


▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/


▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge


▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge


▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375


▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b


Keywords
familychristmasrelationshipsbaggageholidaysanomicagejohnagepersonalgrowth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket