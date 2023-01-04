Austria, the 1st European country to make CV-19 shots mandatory for all citizens

"Austria, a country of 8.99 million, is currently experiencing a severe fourth wave of the pandemic with the seven-day incidence over new cases per 100,000 inhabitants stands around 1,000 according to current data. Around two-thirds of Austria's population is fully vaccinated which is among the lowest rates in western Europe. Demand has increased in recent days after an initial lockdown just for the unvaccinated went into effect earlier this week. Also earlier in the week, Vienna became the first in the EU to begin vaccinating children ages five to 11. Schallenberg placed the blame squarely on the unvaccinated Friday saying they were responsible for an "attack on the health system" and calling vaccines the "exit ticket" out of the pandemic." — DW News





(Thumbnail) — Source: https://youtu.be/o1pUfwAh4V4

