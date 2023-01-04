Austria, the 1st European country to make CV-19 shots mandatory for all citizens

"Austria, a country of 8.99 million, is currently experiencing a severe fourth wave of the pandemic with the seven-day incidence over new cases per 100,000 inhabitants stands around 1,000 according to current data. Around two-thirds of Austria's population is fully vaccinated which is among the lowest rates in western Europe. Demand has increased in recent days after an initial lockdown just for the unvaccinated went into effect earlier this week. Also earlier in the week, Vienna became the first in the EU to begin vaccinating children ages five to 11. Schallenberg placed the blame squarely on the unvaccinated Friday saying they were responsible for an "attack on the health system" and calling vaccines the "exit ticket" out of the pandemic." — DW News
(Thumbnail) — Source: https://youtu.be/o1pUfwAh4V4
Austria announces nationwide lockdown and vaccine mandate to curb COVID cases | Coronavirus latest; Published by DW News; YouTube; Date published: November 19, 2021; Date of website access: November 22, 2021.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.