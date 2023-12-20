Jeff & Erica - Vaxxed Shedding/Dropping Dead 18Dec23

The Shedding Injured Are Suffering and How the MSM Lie to 235MI--Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan--Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world!--Recorded on December 18, 2023, 2023--For more programs: www.rense.com
Audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CBfxC43Pt9Ww/
200 pictures: latest news, memes, Christmas pictures. The two AI forecasts at the beginning of Jeff's show are:
- US Civil War 2025-2026; coincides with WWIII (which peaks in 2026).
- Russian Ruble points to Putin being out of office in May 2024; Armstrong didn't say it; he says if anything happens it would happen then.
-- Putin's too smart to get involved in WWIII. I think the Russian deep state needs wants their own version of an idiot in office, similar to the US.
* Note: Jeff Rense did not give me permission to add music or the pictures to his audio; so, this will be the last one.
