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Meet the candidates. Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 11th April 2022.
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62 views • April 12, 2022
Meet the Candidates!
Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 11th April 2022.
The Australian Federal Election will be held on the 21st May, 2022. This is one of the most important, if not the most important, elections in the history of this country. It will decide if we get more of the same and worse, ie; tyranny, segregation and no rights, or if the people can turn it around and finally get the free country we all deserve. Australia has never been free, ever. Settled as a convict settlement and essentially one big prison island, nothing has changed in nearly 250 years.
We are still prisoners of the two party system that the elites rely upon to stay in power.
But it doesn't have to be that way, we can change it by simply voting correctly. That means voting all boxes below the line on the Senate ballot paper, and put the majors and the greens LAST on the house of reps ballot paper.
We control where the preferences go, not the political parties. It is absolutely imperative Aussies wake up to that and take control of your vote. We can win the balance the power by simply stacking parliament with friendly freedom loving parties and independents.
https://www.standupandvote.com.au/
Thanks to Gold Coast Chapel and The Australian Christian Lobby for putting on this event, and thank you to Glow Church Varsity Lakes for providing the venue.
https://www.acl.org.au/
Meet The Candidates.
Pauline Hanson - One Nation Senator (Qld)
Keith Hicks - One Nation candidate for Wright
Seschelle Matterson - One Nation candidate for Forde
Sandy Roach - One Nation candidate for Fadden
Leanna Schultz - One Nation candidate for Moncrieff
Kevin Hargraves - One Nation candidate for McPherson
https://www.onenation.org.au/candidates
Tegan Grainger - Liberal Democrats Senate candidate (Qld)
Tobby Sutherland - Liberal Democrats candidate for Forde
Diane Demetre - Liberal Democats candidate for Moncrieff
Glenn Pyne - Liberal Democrats candidate for McPherson
https://www.ldp.org.au/election
Cassandra Duffill - United Australia Party candidate for Wright
Roxanne O'Halloran - United Australia Party candidate for Forde
Nathan O'Brien - United Australia Party candidate for Fadden
Josh Berrigan - United Australia Party candidate for McPherson
https://www.unitedaustraliaparty.org.au/candidates/
Heston Russell - Australian Values Party Senate candidate (Qld)
Andy Cullen - Australian Values Party candidate for McPherson
https://australianvalues.org.au/
Debra Yuille - Independent Senate candidate (Qld)
https://thesilentmajority.org.au/about/
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Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 11th April 2022.
The Australian Federal Election will be held on the 21st May, 2022. This is one of the most important, if not the most important, elections in the history of this country. It will decide if we get more of the same and worse, ie; tyranny, segregation and no rights, or if the people can turn it around and finally get the free country we all deserve. Australia has never been free, ever. Settled as a convict settlement and essentially one big prison island, nothing has changed in nearly 250 years.
We are still prisoners of the two party system that the elites rely upon to stay in power.
But it doesn't have to be that way, we can change it by simply voting correctly. That means voting all boxes below the line on the Senate ballot paper, and put the majors and the greens LAST on the house of reps ballot paper.
We control where the preferences go, not the political parties. It is absolutely imperative Aussies wake up to that and take control of your vote. We can win the balance the power by simply stacking parliament with friendly freedom loving parties and independents.
https://www.standupandvote.com.au/
Thanks to Gold Coast Chapel and The Australian Christian Lobby for putting on this event, and thank you to Glow Church Varsity Lakes for providing the venue.
https://www.acl.org.au/
Meet The Candidates.
Pauline Hanson - One Nation Senator (Qld)
Keith Hicks - One Nation candidate for Wright
Seschelle Matterson - One Nation candidate for Forde
Sandy Roach - One Nation candidate for Fadden
Leanna Schultz - One Nation candidate for Moncrieff
Kevin Hargraves - One Nation candidate for McPherson
https://www.onenation.org.au/candidates
Tegan Grainger - Liberal Democrats Senate candidate (Qld)
Tobby Sutherland - Liberal Democrats candidate for Forde
Diane Demetre - Liberal Democats candidate for Moncrieff
Glenn Pyne - Liberal Democrats candidate for McPherson
https://www.ldp.org.au/election
Cassandra Duffill - United Australia Party candidate for Wright
Roxanne O'Halloran - United Australia Party candidate for Forde
Nathan O'Brien - United Australia Party candidate for Fadden
Josh Berrigan - United Australia Party candidate for McPherson
https://www.unitedaustraliaparty.org.au/candidates/
Heston Russell - Australian Values Party Senate candidate (Qld)
Andy Cullen - Australian Values Party candidate for McPherson
https://australianvalues.org.au/
Debra Yuille - Independent Senate candidate (Qld)
https://thesilentmajority.org.au/about/
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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