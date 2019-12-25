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#VaccineGate 2019
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40 views • December 25, 2019
CONFIRMED: Over 500 Cancer genomes of a complete human are confirmed by an Italian Laboratory in common vaccines being mandated into our children.
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Reference:
https://www.corvelva.it/it/approfondi...
https://apnews.com/d954ca949bf34124bc...
TED TALK: https://youtu.be/JaF-fq2Zn7I
Please leave a comment, like and subscribe.
NEW! If you'd like to support the channel:
https://PayPal.me/JustAnotherChannel
Reference:
https://www.corvelva.it/it/approfondi...
https://apnews.com/d954ca949bf34124bc...
TED TALK: https://youtu.be/JaF-fq2Zn7I
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