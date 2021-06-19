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4 African Countries have no 'Sticker' - Did 'Cases' Surge? [17.06.2021]
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10 views • June 19, 2021
These 4 Unstickered Countries Have Almost NO DEATHS
EntertheStars - 23 hours ago
https://www.dw.com/en/covid-which-countries-still-have-no-vaccines/a-57128428
https://www.bbc.com/news/56100076
https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2020/health/coronavirus-maps-and-cases/
https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/regions/africa/
https://apnews.com/article/africa-coronavirus-vaccine-coronavirus-pandemic-business-government-and-politics-2d5eab50c1ef8bd63b1a48331f4c3025
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1221298/covid-19-vaccination-rate-in-african-countries/
7,545 views•Streamed live on Jun 17, 2021
EntertheStars - 97.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uNbaEjDUekg
EntertheStars - 23 hours ago
https://www.dw.com/en/covid-which-countries-still-have-no-vaccines/a-57128428
https://www.bbc.com/news/56100076
https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2020/health/coronavirus-maps-and-cases/
https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/regions/africa/
https://apnews.com/article/africa-coronavirus-vaccine-coronavirus-pandemic-business-government-and-politics-2d5eab50c1ef8bd63b1a48331f4c3025
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1221298/covid-19-vaccination-rate-in-african-countries/
7,545 views•Streamed live on Jun 17, 2021
EntertheStars - 97.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uNbaEjDUekg
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