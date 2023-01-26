Illuminati NWO pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists bring in many reptilians using abortion rituals

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2023). The Illuminati NWO earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) child sex magick orgy feminists bring in many reptilians using black magick energy from child sacrifice abortion rituals. The Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, and doing hundreds of other things to remove all of God’s protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, in order to bring judgment upon their Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, are hiding all of this from their church donators and God’s spiritual army, because of fear of assassinations and ridicule from church donators. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave in terror & disgust & anger, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





They were viciously attacking with heat and vibration of the bed and my back, and when I woke up they were attacking my heart, too. It felt like my intestines were getting cooked alive, and I felt nausea. They are hilarious. The Word of God says no weapon formed against us shall succeed. They are only able to kill easily the Western feminist nations’ cowardly traitor “hiding in silence condoning evil” “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax stealing” religious Christian hordes and pastors. They were attacking my left kidney with pain attacks all afternoon and my right buttocks in the evening. They love to attack with pain. However, I imagine that Satan Lucifer and his Satanists do not like pain, and they would run away instead of continuing to preach every day while receiving pain attacks all day. I prayed and God removed them eventually. It seems like they did not like my yesterday’s daily sermon about the Clinton Foundation’s child-trafficking of thousands of Haiti children using the 15 billion dollars donated by the Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes, in order to be tortured & lesbian raped (pegged) & sacrificed & eaten by the reptilian hybrid earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers and the Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar black nobility families and the world’s pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid elites.





