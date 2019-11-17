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Gasparino: Democratic insiders say 2020 race is wide open
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51 views • November 17, 2019
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino discusses former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick's decision to enter the 2020 presidential race and where the current and possible Democratic contenders would rank in the field in the coming months.
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