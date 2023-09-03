The War On Us

The dark cabal of evil control has continually developed weapons of war for their attacks on the rest of us. Although they still run hot wars such as Ukraine, they have developed numerous unconventional types of “silent weapons for quiet wars”.
These attacks are for purposes of depopulation, full spectrum control and harvesting of victims, especially children, for human trafficking and slavery.
~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/
~ program notes, archives, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm
~ public poisons & frequencies – https://yeswise.com/Learning/poisons.htm
~ The Conglomerate Empire (eBook) – https://yeswise.com/Learning/empire.htm
~ survival & preparedness – https://survivethechanges.com
~ natural health – https://reallywell.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.