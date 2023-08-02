Create New Account
The "Break Glass" Moment Is Here
Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago

The Republic Is Dead

* There is a possible silver lining, but that window is rapidly closing.

* Civilizations collapse because of corrupt leftist goons.

* This Trump indictment will be overturned if it gets to the Supreme Court; it would set an unconstitutional precedent.

* Going forward, expect massive attacks on SCOTUS by the left.

* This is a distraction — not just from [Bidan] scandals and the election, but from America’s descent into chaos.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 2 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v343nw3-the-break-glass-moment-has-arrived-ep.-2058-08022023.html

Keywords
free speechcorruptiondeep statepolice state1st amendmentfirst amendment1adonald trumpdan bonginoelection interferencefreedom of speechtyrannypersecutionindictmentscandalwitch huntabuse of powerleftismlawlessnesstotalitarianismweaponizationconstitutional republicauthoritarianismprotection racketgoon squad

