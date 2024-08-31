"Tragic Loss: Johnny Gaudreau's Brother Killed in Car-Bike Crash"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Johnny Gaudreau, the star forward of the Columbus Blue Jackets, faces a heartbreaking tragedy as his brother was killed in a car-bike crash. The news has sent shockwaves through the hockey community, and fans are offering their condolences and support to Gaudreau and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them."