BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Hidden Homelessness Crisis: Environmental Illness
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 22 hours ago

In late 2024, a report was quietly released disclosing that the homelessness rate exceeded that of the Great Depression. It has only increased since. But there’s more to this story than most realize.


This short video shares the hidden homelessness crisis that has existed for decades.


Please, download and share freely. Thank you!


Be sure to sign up for our free newsletter at our website!


Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Local Services: https://non-toxic-home.org/local-services


Consultations: https://non-toxic-home.org/consultations


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Fair Use Disclaimer:


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer




Keywords
healthchemicalstoxinstoxichomelessnesspharmanaturalmoldbig chemical
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Cyberattack targets journal that published peer-reviewed study linking COVID-19 vaccines to cancer reports

Cyberattack targets journal that published peer-reviewed study linking COVID-19 vaccines to cancer reports

Belle Carter
PFAS contamination threatens pregnant women and the children in their wombs, while regulators fail to act

PFAS contamination threatens pregnant women and the children in their wombs, while regulators fail to act

Patrick Lewis
Study: Distant Canadian wildfires worsened asthma in kids living in the Northeast

Study: Distant Canadian wildfires worsened asthma in kids living in the Northeast

Ava Grace
Probiotics and prebiotics: The emerging frontier in skin health and anti-aging

Probiotics and prebiotics: The emerging frontier in skin health and anti-aging

Patrick Lewis
GARLIC tackles multiple metabolic health issues simultaneously, improving blood sugar, LDL cholesterol, inflammation and blood pressure

GARLIC tackles multiple metabolic health issues simultaneously, improving blood sugar, LDL cholesterol, inflammation and blood pressure

Lance D Johnson
Rooted in relief: Ancient herb gains modern validation for stress and sleep

Rooted in relief: Ancient herb gains modern validation for stress and sleep

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy