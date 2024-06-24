BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cutting Edge Curriculum Develops Biblical Discernment and Entrepreneurship - David Harper
We have witnessed the devaluation of education over the past two decades, and despite the decline of public education, there has been a rise in Christian alternatives. FreedomProject Academy is one of those phenomenal alternatives! David Harper is the principal of the academy, and he explains the value of making God the center of your child’s educational experience. 75-80 percent of their graduates move up to a four-year college and many of them also start their own entrepreneurial businesses. Since 2011, the school has continually expanded, and for good reason: as public education has removed God and objective truth from the classroom, FreedomProject Academy integrates the Bible into everything they do.



TAKEAWAYS


FreedomProject is self-paced and easy to integrate into your everyday schedule and include pre-recorded videos, assignments, and tests


FreedomProject also offers a traditional homeschool track for students and parents


The academy focuses heavily on entrepreneurship as well as academic readiness


Every child has gifts and talents that we have an obligation to unlock as parents



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Freedom Project video: https://bit.ly/3wObpfN

They Sold Their Souls download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

After School Satan Clubs: https://bit.ly/3BPAFQg


🔗 CONNECT WITH FREEDOM PROJECT ACADEMY

Website: https://fpeusa.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FreedomProjectAcademy


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 5% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Sanus 1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
biblejesuschristianfaithdiscernmentcurriculumentrepreneurshiptina griffincounter culture mom showdavid harper
