Cutting Edge Curriculum Develops Biblical Discernment and Entrepreneurship - David Harper

We have witnessed the devaluation of education over the past two decades, and despite the decline of public education, there has been a rise in Christian alternatives. FreedomProject Academy is one of those phenomenal alternatives! David Harper is the principal of the academy, and he explains the value of making God the center of your child’s educational experience. 75-80 percent of their graduates move up to a four-year college and many of them also start their own entrepreneurial businesses. Since 2011, the school has continually expanded, and for good reason: as public education has removed God and objective truth from the classroom, FreedomProject Academy integrates the Bible into everything they do.
TAKEAWAYS
FreedomProject is self-paced and easy to integrate into your everyday schedule and include pre-recorded videos, assignments, and tests
FreedomProject also offers a traditional homeschool track for students and parents
The academy focuses heavily on entrepreneurship as well as academic readiness
Every child has gifts and talents that we have an obligation to unlock as parents
