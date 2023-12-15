Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brighteon Broadcast News - Dec 15, 2023 - SMASHING the AI threat matrix - How human resistance defeats Skynet
channel image
Health Ranger Report
43707 Subscribers
9573 views
Published 15 hours ago

- #AI threat to humanity, solutions to defeat Skynet.

- Mike Adams discusses the severe threat of AI and how it's being weaponized by the anti-human establishment to exterminate and replace human beings.

- Adams and Alex Jones will present solutions on how to use AI to defeat Skynet and survive the coming war with the machines.

- Natural News and other organizations are working to build decentralized knowledge tools to counter the threat of centralized AI, which is being developed by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to censor and automate jobs, and control elections.

- DHS plans to roll out AI #censorship weapons, workforce automation agents, and an AI control grid to seize control of elections and governments, with a focus on displacing white workers and controlling every level of government.

- Government agencies and AI censorship.

- CISA, a government agency, has been involved in censoring pro-Trump voices and skeptical #vaccine safety voices, and is now positioned to deem free speech as an "AI-enhanced attack."

- CISA could use AI to silence critics by generating negative comments or defining malicious activity however they want.


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com


🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/

Keywords
mike adamsvaccineshealth rangerelectionamericaaidhsgovernmentorderillegalshrrpeopledocumentspecial reportinterviewssupportsystemscalledbrighteon broadcast newsbbn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket