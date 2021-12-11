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The Deadly Kentucky Tornadoes: A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words
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3281 views • December 11, 2021
No matter what catastrophe happens, you can always guarantee that gatekeeper CNN will always leave the Freemason's calling card wherever, whenever disaster strikes. I also found it tasteless that by 2:30 pm in the afternoon CNN was also politicizing the tornado catastrophe across those seven states by mentioning that global warming caused the run of tornadoes. It really bothers me that any chance that CNN gets to push out climate change and global warming they jump all over it. God Bless the people who were injured or died in this terrible weather phenomenon.
YouTube video credit: Influence Freedom
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Skull and Bones Insider Article
https://www.businessinsider.com/skull-and-bones-alumni-2011-2#mcgeorge-bundy-class-of-1940-9
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YouTube video credit: Influence Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZeoyfW2-1w&;ab_channel=InfluenceFreedom
Skull and Bones Insider Article
https://www.businessinsider.com/skull-and-bones-alumni-2011-2#mcgeorge-bundy-class-of-1940-9
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
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BD007Marky on Twitter
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