Prepare For Change Lion’s Gate Portal 🦁🌞 Lyran Light Language Activation By Lightstar

🌟🌞Join me in this powerful Lyran Light Language Activation, as we prepare for the 2024 Lion’s Gate Portal. This activation is designed to align your energy, empower you, and pave the way for profound transformation and radical change. Experience a Lyran Light Language Transmission to help with the high-frequency energies coming forth in preparation for the Lion’s Gate Portal, where we will harness the potent energies of the 8/8 portal, a time of infinite possibilities and spiritual empowerment! ✨ Transformative Energies: Clear old patterns, activate your DNA, and step into your highest potential. Why the Lion’s Gate Portal? We'll be working with my art activation titled, "Empowerment" (also known as "Liberation" card from my Magical Dimensions Oracle Deck). Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar





The Lion’s Gate Portal, peaking on August 8th, is a powerful alignment of the Sun in Leo with the star Sirius, Orion’s Belt, and Earth. This celestial event amplifies our connection to higher realms, making it an ideal time for manifestation and spiritual awakening. By participating in this activation, you’ll be perfectly positioned to receive the full benefits of this cosmic event.





