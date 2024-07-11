BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prepare For Change Lion’s Gate Portal 🦁🌞 Lyran Light Language Activation By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
46 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
12 views • 9 months ago

🌟🌞Join me in this powerful Lyran Light Language Activation, as we prepare for the 2024 Lion’s Gate Portal. This activation is designed to align your energy, empower you, and pave the way for profound transformation and radical change. Experience a Lyran Light Language Transmission to help with the high-frequency energies coming forth in preparation for the Lion’s Gate Portal, where we will harness the potent energies of the 8/8 portal, a time of infinite possibilities and spiritual empowerment! ✨ Transformative Energies: Clear old patterns, activate your DNA, and step into your highest potential. Why the Lion’s Gate Portal? We'll be working with my art activation titled, "Empowerment" (also known as "Liberation" card from my Magical Dimensions Oracle Deck). Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar


The Lion’s Gate Portal, peaking on August 8th, is a powerful alignment of the Sun in Leo with the star Sirius, Orion’s Belt, and Earth. This celestial event amplifies our connection to higher realms, making it an ideal time for manifestation and spiritual awakening. By participating in this activation, you’ll be perfectly positioned to receive the full benefits of this cosmic event.


✨ LIGHTSTAR'S PRIVATE 1-ON-1 SESSIONS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html


🖼️ GET LIGHTSTAR'S ARTWORK:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-home-or-office


LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:

🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com

✨(Sessions) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html

🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html

🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-gallery.html

🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-cards


💲 DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html


 GET MY FREE ACTIVATION PACK:

💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack-gift.html


▶️ VIDEO PLATFORMS:

BitChute ‣ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations

Odysee ‣ https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations

Rumble ‣ https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations

Brighteon ‣https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations

YouTube ‣ https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations


🌎 LET’S BECOME FRIENDS!!

@lightstarcreations everywhere

Facebook ‣ https://www.facebook.com/lightstarcreations

Instagram ‣ https://www.instagram.com/lightstarcreations

LinkedIn ‣ https://www.linkedin.com/in/lightstarcreations


📹 Remember to join the community, like, share, and comment on my video content to support my channel. Your engagement helps others find this life-changing content. Thank you for being part of our cosmic community! 🙏🌟


#LightLanguage #LyranActivation #LionsGatePortal #SpiritualAwakening #Transformation #Lightstar #Starseed #SpiritualGrowth #Manifestation #DNAActivation


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:2da3635e5d9d7769

Keywords
lightlanguagetransmissionlightstaractivation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy