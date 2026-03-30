Bibi Files fallout: Did Netanyahu let the October 7 Hamas attack happen? - Tucker Carlson, asks Alex Gibney - clip

The Bibi Files fallout: Did Netanyahu let the October 7 Hamas attack happen?

A question lingers about whether Israeli PM Netanyahu knowingly let his own people pay the price on October 7, 2023.

💬 "There were a lot of people who felt that a proper investigation into what Netanyahu knew about the possible impending attack by Hamas should be commenced," a newly released Bibi Files producer, Alex Gibney, told US journalist Tucker Carlson.

🔊 "However, that got rolled under the carpet because of the fact that he is now in a war with Hamas."

That effectively gave Netanyahu a pass as corruption cases continued to haunt him.

While it would be "too cynical" to think the Israeli premier literally engendered the Hamas attack, Netanyahu indeed believed he could manipulate Hamas, Gibney said.

Bibi cast himself in the mold of the fictional crime boss Don Corleone—invoking "keep your friends close and your enemies closer"—and claimed he could outmaneuver Hamas, but he couldn't, the producer said.

🧐 But it’s not just that. Recall how TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk questioned whether Netanyahu gave stand-down orders to his troops as the Hamas attack unfolded. The issue isn’t only a failure to predict the attack—it’s the allegation of sacrificing his own.





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