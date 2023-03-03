https://gettr.com/post/p2a68wr7514

3/1/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP, which has sent troops into Russia to join its war on Ukraine, will be unable to bring back the corpses or even ashes of its fallen soldiers. In the face of laws of mother nature, what the CCP has done infuriates both humans and heaven. That’s why the CCP is unquestionably doomed.

#RussiaUkrainewar #CCP #MotherNature #God #takedowntheCCP





3/1/2023 文贵直播：派兵进入俄罗斯对乌参战后，中共将会连阵亡士兵的尸体甚至骨灰都带不回来；面对大自然的规律，中共的恶行已致人神共愤，必死无疑！

#俄乌战争 #中共 #大自然 #上天



