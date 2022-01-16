Miles Guo: YouTube Influenced by the CCP Prior to the Winter Olympics

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1/14/2022 Miles Guo: Prior to the Winter Olympics and the 20th Party Congress, the CCP has given YouTube two choices: delete all the accounts that the CCP seeks to censor so that YouTube can enter the Communist Chinese market, otherwise it will be completely blocked