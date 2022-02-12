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ISRAEL: PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE Part 1: Glory of the Past
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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12 views • February 12, 2022

When is Jesus coming back? Our Savior made it clear that no knows the day but He did provide clues that would precede His second coming. When will the Kingdom of Israel be restored? This is another question burning in the minds of the apostles and not to be confused with the Kingdom of God. One is a temporary earthly kingdom whereas the other is an eternal spiritual kingdom.

The Kingdom of Israel was lost because God told the people that their presence in the Promised Land was predicated upon obedience. Israel was split in two when they rebelled and eventually both parts were conquered and they were uprooted by the Assyrians and Babylonians. A remnant returned from captivity but the land was always ruled by different nations and Jesus told the apostles it wasn't for them to know the time when the Kingdom of Israel would be restored.

Pastor John spoke about the formation of the political state of Israel in 1948 and the difference between the modern state of Israel and the Kingdom of Israel. Failure to discern biblical truth and will bring about confusion and God certainly does not want you to be confused.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1605.pdf

RLJ-1605 -- JUNE 25, 2017

ISRAEL: PAST, PRESENT & FUTURE Part 1: Glory of the Past

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