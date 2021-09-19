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Mother Reads Sexually Explicit School Book to Board Members: ‘We Sucked Each Other’s D***s
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91 views • September 19, 2021
Take your kids out of school!! It is no longer a viable way to raise them.. Time to revert back to home schooling the best we can.. enlisting others with knowledge in subjects we are weak in to help each other.. teach them a craft at home and begin home businesses..Wake up.. The government has too much influence in our lives starting with the birth certificate..
If you cant educate your children at home then you should debate wether you should have children.. you make them.. you raise them.
If you cant educate your children at home then you should debate wether you should have children.. you make them.. you raise them.
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