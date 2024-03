Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 Harvesting & Garden Preps! 🤩🐶

My first harvest of winter crops was a pleasant surprise! A big, beautiful cabbage and some nice broccoli florets. I also did some work on the lower garden to prepare for spring planting. πŸΆπŸ€©πŸ‘πŸΎ





Β "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll