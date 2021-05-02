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MILITARY STANDING DOWN, AGAINST U.S. CONSTITUTION. Suicides, Low Moral Plague Our Defense
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80 views • May 02, 2021
MILITARY STANDING DOWN, AGAINST U.S. CONSTITUTION. Suicides, Low Moral Plague Our Defense.
September 13, 2013 at 12:21 PM originally pub,
MILITARY STANDING DOWN, AGAINST U.S. CONSTITUTION. Suicides, Low Moral Plague Our Defense.
The latest, 22 a day commit suicide. This vid was posted almost 6 years ago.
dr Meno's Rant on how the US Military have been standing down in protecting the US Constitution. They have forgotten their primary and upmost OATH. TO PROTECT OUR CONSTITUTION AGAINST FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC ENEMIES.
Suicides, Low Moral, Plagues Our Defense.
No Wonder the DHS has been importing Russian Troops and Militarizing the Police Forces.
Another reference video is, China's Military Women can Wipe Out the USA. Our guys are fatigued, drugged, suicidal, etc.
http://youtu.be/ACmnoB9SDD0
ALSO WHY HASN'T THE MILITARY PUT TOGETHER A MILITARY COUP.
COUP IN LIEU.
http://youtu.be/Is2cPPaBZtU
This is an excerpt from my video on YouTube , PLEASE BOMB SYRIA, ALL OUT NUKE WAR. Then The USA may get what IT Deserves. http://youtu.be/tIVUx9YP7lw
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
September 13, 2013 at 12:21 PM originally pub,
MILITARY STANDING DOWN, AGAINST U.S. CONSTITUTION. Suicides, Low Moral Plague Our Defense.
The latest, 22 a day commit suicide. This vid was posted almost 6 years ago.
dr Meno's Rant on how the US Military have been standing down in protecting the US Constitution. They have forgotten their primary and upmost OATH. TO PROTECT OUR CONSTITUTION AGAINST FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC ENEMIES.
Suicides, Low Moral, Plagues Our Defense.
No Wonder the DHS has been importing Russian Troops and Militarizing the Police Forces.
Another reference video is, China's Military Women can Wipe Out the USA. Our guys are fatigued, drugged, suicidal, etc.
http://youtu.be/ACmnoB9SDD0
ALSO WHY HASN'T THE MILITARY PUT TOGETHER A MILITARY COUP.
COUP IN LIEU.
http://youtu.be/Is2cPPaBZtU
This is an excerpt from my video on YouTube , PLEASE BOMB SYRIA, ALL OUT NUKE WAR. Then The USA may get what IT Deserves. http://youtu.be/tIVUx9YP7lw
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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