Disney Dream Rescue – Dad Saves Child Overboard 🚢👨👧
Description:
A terrifying incident at sea turned into a heroic rescue aboard the Disney Dream. A girl fell overboard — but her father dove in after her, and both were pulled to safety within 30 minutes thanks to swift crew action. Watch the full rescue story — in just 60 seconds.
Hashtags:
